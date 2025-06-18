Demetrius Knight Named Biggest Winner from Rookie Class for Cincinnati Bengals
Former South Carolina Gamecock Demetrius Knight has been named the biggest winner from the Bengal's rookie class.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a handful of players drafted this year and one of them was linebacker Demetrius Knight. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Knight in the second round of this year's NFL draft, and so far, it sounds like they got a hit.
Paul Dehner with The Athletic released an article detailing this thoughts from preseason workouts and in his eyes, there was a clear cut winner from the rookie class.
"If picking one winner from the rookie class, linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. would be running away with the title," Dehner Jr. wrote. "The 24-year-old second-round pick opened eyes across the locker room with how quickly he blended in and became a stabilizing force next to Logan Wilson. The Bengals have him starting, and his leadership as a more mature player entering the league was exactly what the defense sought."
It is worth noting that the Bengals have not yet gotten to see their first round pick, Shemar Stewart, at practice yet due to a contract dispute. That has allowed players like Knight and offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild to take over the spotlight and they have made the most of their opportunities.
Knight joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).
