South Carolina's Shane Beamer Sends Personal Message to 2027 Recruits
The 2027 recruiting class just began heating up, as college coaches across the country can finally contact 2027 prospects. South Carolina has approached this with a uniquely personable message from Shane Beamer.
The South Carolina Gamecocks extended head coach Shane Beamer this offseason, through the 2031 season. The Gamecocks' head coach is entering his fifth season and perhaps one of the main reasons for the optimism around his time in Columbia is his ability to recruit.
Beamer has landed several premier prospects in recent years that now have the Gamecocks in position to repeat on the (9) win success from a year ago.
As the 2027 recruiting window kicks off officially with the ability for college coaches to personally contact prospects, the Gamecocks have added a unique and personable spin to the contact period opening up.
Shane Beamer and the creative team at South Carolina have been sending personal video messages to prospects.
Five star David Jacobs from Blessed Trinity in Roswell, Georgia also received a personal message from coach Beamer.
"What a great day today is, we are final allowed to communicate with the class of 2027. We get to conitnue to build a relationship with you, man I loved seeing you when you were here for our spring game. You saw what a special place this is you have an absolutely special family. We look forward to seeing you back here at South Caorlina soon. Have a great summer and Go Gamecocks.
