Demetrius Knight Says He is Growing Into His Role With Cincinnati Bengals
Former South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight says he is growing into his role with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had some big names drafted off their defense this offseason, and one of them was linebacker Demetrius Knight. The Cincinnati Bengals selected the former Gamecock in the second round, and he is already making splashes in training camp.
Ben Baby with ESPN noted that Knight had a strong practice with the Bengals on Thursday, and his best play of the day came when he tipped a pass thrown by Joe Burrow, which resulted in an interception. Following practice, Knight said he is starting to grow into the player the Bengals need him to be.
"Today is probably the first time I was finally able to get my hands on [a ball]," Knight said. "Definitely starting to grow into who this team needs me to be."
Knight is in contention for a starting role on the Bengals' defense this season. In his one season with the Gamecocks, Knight racked up 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He's a high-impact player on defense who can make plays all over the field. Something the Bengals are going to need this season.
The Bengals have tested out using both rookie linebackers, Knight and Barrett Carter, on the first team defense this offseason. Right now, Knight is in a better position to be a starter in his rookie year compared to Carter.
Cincinnati will play its first preseason game of the year on August 7th against the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Philadelphia Eagles.
