Derek Carr Announces Retirement, How it Affects Spencer Rattler and Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announces his retirement and how it affects Spencer Rattler.
In shocking news on Saturday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. In late March, while ramping up his preparation for the 2025 season, Derek experienced pain in his right shoulder. It was his first time throwing a football at significant volume since recovering from both a concussion and left hand injury.
Medical scans determined objectively that Derek sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.
Carr was expected to miss some time this season but eventually would return to being the franchise's quarterback. Now it leaves the door open for former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler to take over as the team's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Last season, Rattler started six games for the Saints and played in seven of them. He threw for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 57 percent of his passes. Rattler will likely compete with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough for the starting job.
What was expected to be another temporary stint as the team's starting quarterback has now turned into a potential opportunity to become the team's franchise quarterback. The Saints will have the rest of the offseason to decide who the starting quarterback is, but Rattler has the upper hand with six games of starting experience.
