Why Paul Mainieri Will Continue to Be the Head Coach at South Carolina
Why Paul Mainieri will continue to be the head baseball coach at South Carolina.
It has been a struggle for the South Carolina Gamecocks on the baseball diamond this season but things have appeared to taken another turn. Over their last three games, South Carolina has been outscored 54-5 over their last three games.
This has called the questioning from many as to if Paul Mainieri will continue to be the head coach for the program. The lack of success this season has sparked the conversation, but based on Mainieri's contract details, it seems unlikely that he will be relieved of his role as head coach.
Last year, South Carolina signed Mainieri to a five-year contract for $1.3 million per season. Mainieri is not obligated to pay South Carolina anything if chooses to leave the program for any reason other than taking another head coaching job.
If South Carolina terminates the contract within the first three seasons, the Gamecocks must pay Mainieri an amount that is equal to his annual pay for the remainder of his contract. If the school elects to do so in years four or five of the contract, they have to pay him half of his remaining contract.
For perspective, Louisville's head coach Dan McDonnell makes $1.35 million annually, which makes him the 10th highest paid head coach in college baseball.
So unless South Carolina is willing to eat the rest of Mainieri's money on his contract, it seems unlikely that the program will move on from the veteran ball coach in the first year of his contract.
