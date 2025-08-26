Saints Name Starting Quarterback for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
New Orleans coach Kellen Moore has named a starting quarterback.
The New Orleans Saints have named second-year pro Spencer Rattler as the franchise's starting quarterback.
First-year head coach Kellen Moore made the decision on Tuesday ahead of the Sept. 7 opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Rattler had been competing with rookie Tyler Shough for the starting job after Derek Carr retired due to a shoulder injury earlier this offseason.
"He's just been consistent," Moore said. "He's made some really good decisions throughout the whole entire process and his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly showed up."
Rattler played in seven games last season, which included six starts. He completed 57.0% of his passes for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions.
