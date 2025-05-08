The Carolina Panthers Are Releasing Former Gamecock Edge Rusher Jadeveon Clowney
The Carolina Panthers are releasing former South Carolina Gamecock edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Coming off a 9.5 sack season in Baltimore, Clowney agreed to a two year deal, worth up to $24 million, in 2024 with the Carolina Panthers. Now the former Gamecock great edge rusher will be looking for a new home in 2025.
Clowney started 14 games for the Panthers in 2024. He finished the year with 5.5 sacks, totaling 46 total tackles (24 solo), and nine tackles for loss (TFLs).
Perhaps the writing was on the wall when the Panthers selected Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen in the third round. The former number one overall pick back in 2014 will hope to join his eighth team since joining Houston.
Clowney was set to make $13.7 million per Spotrac. Releasing him puts $6 million onto the Panthers' dead cap, saving them just over $7 million. We will keep you up to date on where Clowney lands next.
