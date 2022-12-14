Dowell Loggains Contract Details Revealed

South Carolina has completed their search for a new offensive coordinator. Head coach Shane Beamer settled on former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, a long-time NFL assistant with tons of play-calling experience.

Loggains has coached high-level football in various places. Though his NFL resume isn't overly impressive, he knows how to coach offense and resonated with players wherever he went.

The board of trustees officially approved the move on Tuesday afternoon. They released the exact details of the contract; Loggains will be with the team through the 2025 season, a three-year deal that pays $1 million annually.

There is an interesting buyout clause. The State's Ben Portnoy released the full details about what it would take in the event that the university decided to buy Loggains out sometime down the road.

Sources close to the situation confirm that Loggains brings an offense that features a mix of pro-style concepts and college wrinkles. They are expected to throw the football a lot next season, which is the direction that college football continues to move toward.

We will see where things eventually move, but Carolina finally has their man.

