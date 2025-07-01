Gamecock Digest

EA College Football 26 Quarterback Rankings - LaNorris Sellers Listed Inside Top 5

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in EA Sports' new college football video game.

Christian Kirby

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes past Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress (11) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images Kentucky
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes past Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress (11) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images Kentucky / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in EA Sports' new college football video game.

EA Sports' latest edition of its beloved college football video game franchise is just a few days away from its release. With the latest installment so close, more and more details about the game are beginning to emerge.

One of the latest details that has been released is the highest-ranked quarterbacks in this year's installment. According to the game, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as one of the top quarterbacks in this year's video game and could be a fan-favorite amongst players.

Sellers has been ranked as a 91 overall, which is the fifth highest overall for a quarterback behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State's Drew Allar, and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt. His rating also ranks second highest in the SEC.

In the real world, Sellers has been projected by many to be one of the nation's most exciting players during the 2025 college football season, and has been named a preseason Heisman contender by numerous analysts.

While video game rankings aren't always accurate depictions of real life, Sellers' ranking is an excellent indicator of the potential of his 2025 season.

EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football