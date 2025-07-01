EA College Football 26 Quarterback Rankings - LaNorris Sellers Listed Inside Top 5
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in EA Sports' new college football video game.
EA Sports' latest edition of its beloved college football video game franchise is just a few days away from its release. With the latest installment so close, more and more details about the game are beginning to emerge.
One of the latest details that has been released is the highest-ranked quarterbacks in this year's installment. According to the game, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as one of the top quarterbacks in this year's video game and could be a fan-favorite amongst players.
Sellers has been ranked as a 91 overall, which is the fifth highest overall for a quarterback behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State's Drew Allar, and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt. His rating also ranks second highest in the SEC.
In the real world, Sellers has been projected by many to be one of the nation's most exciting players during the 2025 college football season, and has been named a preseason Heisman contender by numerous analysts.
While video game rankings aren't always accurate depictions of real life, Sellers' ranking is an excellent indicator of the potential of his 2025 season.
EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.
