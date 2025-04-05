Edge Rusher U? South Carolina Making Its Case as a Top Destination for Elite Pass Rushers
The modern age of college football often sparks debates about which school holds the title of “X U” for various positions. South Carolina is widely considered in the conversation for DBU, a title the Gamecocks were ranked 2nd for by CBS Sports a few years ago. They’re almost always in the mix, with the Gamecock staff even calling themselves "The New DBU." By the numbers, South Carolina also belongs in the TEU conversation, tied for the most players in the league currently with five active tight ends. With the No. 6 tight end entering the league this year, South Carolina has one of the highest totals since 2010 this doesn’t even include Jared Cook, who entered the league in 2009.
While DBU is probably the most popular title associated in College Football , QBU, RBU, and WRU have all been on the rise in recent years. College football fans have made some compelling arguments in support of those labels. But what about EDGE rushers? This one hasn't been talked about much, and some might say I’m cherry-picking or just creating a title out of thin air. But when looking at the numbers, I think there’s a strong case to be made. After all, I've never seen anyone argue that South Carolina should be considered EDGE Rusher U, and it's definitely worth considering.
A few months ago, 5-star EDGE Zion Elee told ON3 Sports that "NIL isn't a factor in my recruitment as other schools push to flip me at the time.”
“I’ll get money anywhere I go, so it doesn’t matter.”
Since then, Zion Elee has locked down his recruitment, but his comments sparked my curiosity. As someone who follows recruiting and crunches numbers, I wanted to see what kind of case South Carolina could make under Defensive Coordinator Clayton White and Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Coach Sterling Lucas both of whom have been elite at developing EDGE rushers in their few years in Columbia.
So, I stayed up late researching every EDGE rusher ever drafted in the NFL, tallying up South Carolina’s numbers. What I found was impressive.
Since 1936, the first-ever NFL draft, South Carolina has produced 10 true EDGE rushers, putting them in the top 10 all-time. This puts the Gamecocks ahead of schools with well-respected histories at the EDGE position, like Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, and Penn State, and my original comparison, Maryland, along with 35 other schools.
South Carolina currently has a draft-eligible EDGE rusher in Kyle Kennard, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy this past season and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. They also have freshman phenom Dylan Stewart, who is already projected as a top-10 pick in his draft class.
The Gamecocks are in the mix for blue-chip prospects at EDGE, including Rodney Dunham, Julian Walker, Carter Meadows, and 2026 commit Keenan Britt in that 2026 class, and In 2027, 5-star prospect LaDamion Guyton and Jaiden Bryant are already on the radar. The Gamecocks are far from done producing top-tier talent at the EDGE position.
Not only have the Gamecocks been among the highest-producing schools for EDGE rushers, but they've also posted some of the most efficient stats, making a "Gamecock EDGE" feel like a safe bet. Here are the numbers that back this up:
- First-Round EDGE Picks: 3 (Including the No. 1 Overall Pick)
- Top 10 EDGE Picks: 1 (No. 1 Overall Pick)
- Top 20 EDGE Picks: 3
- All-American EDGE Players: 6
- Pro Bowl Selections: 11
- All-Pro Selections: 5
Awards:
- Ted Hendricks Award: 1
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy: 1 (2024)
- SEC Defensive Player of the Year: 2
- Hall of Fame Nominee: 1
Key Facts:
- Jadeveon Clowney (No. 1 overall pick in 2014) is one of only 3 EDGE rushers selected No. 1 overall in the last 10 years and one of only 5 total in the 2000s. He is one of just 12 EDGE rushers to go No. 1 in the draft.
- South Carolina ranks 9th all-time in total EDGE NFL Draft picks, tied with one other school, and ahead of programs like Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Maryland, and 35 other schools since 1936.
- On average, 1 out of every 2.5 South
- Carolina EDGE players drafted in the last 20 years has earned All-American honors.
- Roughly 40-50% of South Carolina's EDGE recruits are being drafted into the NFL, highlighting the program’s track record of producing professional-level talent.
- 50% of South Carolina's EDGE players drafted in the last 20 years have been selected to a Pro Bowl.
The Gamecocks have a future Hall of Famer in John Abraham, who ranks 13th overall in the NFL's all-time sack leaders, just ahead of legends like Lawrence Taylor, Derrick Thomas, Dwight Freeney, and Von Miller, with 133.5 sacks just one behind Jared Allen, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.
Jadeveon Clowney, as previously mentioned, was the No. 1 overall pick. He is one of only 12 EDGE rushers to be selected that high, and he's a 2-time All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler. He remains one of the most dominant defensive players in college football history, wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Melvin Ingram, drafted 18th overall, was a 3-time Pro Bowler and remains an elite caliber player in the NFL. He’s still active and has made up to $90 million in total earnings so far. With just these three alone, the Gamecocks have earned $255.5 million in career earnings.
In my opinion, the Gamecocks get a boost from having a future Hall of Famer and a No. 1 overall pick, along with tons of young talent making a name for themselves in the NFL. Players like Kingsley Enagbare, who is looking for a breakout year in Green Bay after showing flashes early in his career, and D.J. Wonnum, who continues to improve each year, are examples of the program’s continued success.
Then there’s guys like Kyle Kennard, who will likely be drafted and make an impact in the league, and possibly the next Gamecock EDGE legend in Dylan Stewart.
In my unbiased opinion, South Carolina has earned the title of “EDGE Rusher U” or at the very least, should be heavily in the mix for that conversation, or even the “New” EDGE Rusher U, just like they’ve done with DBU.
