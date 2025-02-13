Eleven South Carolina Gamecocks Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
Eleven former South Carolina Gamecocks have been invited to participate in the 2025 NFL combine.
The 2025 NFL draft is approaching rapidly and it is a hot topic of discussion now that the NFL season is officially wrapped up. The South Carolina Gamecocks have a long list of players who are looking to make the next step in their football careers, and a good number of them will have the opportunity to increase their draft stock some more.
The NFL released the list of players that have been invited to participate in the 2025 NFL combine and eleven former Gamecocks made the list. The combine will take place at the end of the month starting on Feb. 27 and will run thru March 2nd. Here are the names that have been invited from South Carolina:
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
Emmanwori is the headliner of the group as some believe he has first-round potential. The veteran college start was an impactful player for the Gamecocks during his time in Columbia, and he and the others will have a huge opportunity to increase their stock at the combine before the draft officially arrives.
