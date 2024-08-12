ESPN's Paul Finebaum 'Not Wild' About South Carolina Gamecocks
ESPN's Paul Finebaum is 'not wild' about the South Carolina Gamecocks this season, and thinks they may not win six games.
The preseason is nearing its end as the 2024 college football season is set to kickoff in just a couple of weeks, which also means preseason takes are coming to a final close. ESPN's Paul Finebaum, a known take artist in the college football space, provided his thoughts on the South Carolina Gamecocks for the upcoming season, and he's not too high on head coach Shane Beamer and his program this year.
During Finebaum's show, he was asked if he felt the Gamecocks could win six games this season. In 2023, the Gamecocks failed to reach that mark as they ended with a 5-7 record and failed to reach a bowl game. Now heading into 2024, Finebaum doesn't feel very confident in them becoming bowl-eligible this season either.
"It's tricky but I'm not wild about this team," Finebaum said. "You're at Clemson, you're at Oklahoma, you're at Kentucky and you're at Alabama; I don't like them in any of those games."
With there no longer being divisions in the SEC this season, the Gamecocks avoided matchups against Georgia and Tennessee, but that didn't make the schedule any lighter. However, the same can be said for vitually every single SEC team this season outside of maybe Missouri. That was persumed to be the case with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma this offseason.
It's a pivotal season for Beamer and his program. The Gamecocks need to show signs of improvement in 2024 and if Finebaum's feelings are correct and South Carolina fails to reach a bowl game this season, it would likely be considered another disappointing season.
