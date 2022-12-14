ESPN Tabs Kai Kroeger As A First-Team All-American

Punter Kai Kroeger continues to rack up national awards. The Athletic honored him as a first-team All-American, and ESPN matched that honor on Tuesday afternoon.

Kroeger didn't win the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter annually. While he didn't get recognition from that committee, several other outlets have given him credit in recent weeks.

ESPN touted Kroeger's impact, explaining that he routinely flipped the field and often changed momentum for Carolina. He was, at times, their most impactful player, a rarity in today's game.

"It's fitting that the best punter in college football was an integral part of Beamer Ball. The Beamer name is intertwined with stellar special teams play, and Kroeger was terrific. He was second nationally in punting average (46.8 yards) and had 27 of his 52 punts downed inside the 20. In the Gamecocks' biggest win of the season, against rival Clemson, Kroeger averaged 53 yards on seven punts, and four were downed inside the 10."

South Carolina's special teams were the strongest point of their team this season. That unit won them multiple games, most notably against Clemson when they forced a fumble on the closing punt return.

