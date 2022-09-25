Everything Shane Beamer Said After Charlotte

It was a reoccurring thought throughout all of Gamecock nation as the previous week came and went; South Carolina needed to make a statement against the Charlotte 49ers, who the Gamecocks were clearly better than heading into the contest, and that's what happened in Williams-Brice Saturday night.

When Shane Beamer went to his postgame press conference to talk to the local media after the victory, he started by immediately thanking the Gamecock faithful who made it out for the game.

“First of all, definitely just want to thank our fans for another sellout, three straight to start the season… That’s awesome, and for those that thought ‘Well it’s a sellout, but it’ll be three quarters full or half full’, that was not the case… Really appreciate our fans, they’re the best in the nation, and they showed that again tonight.”

Shane Beamer wasn't only pleased about the showing from those wearing garnet and black in the stands but also those wearing garnet and black in between the white lines, as South Carolina could have easily let last week's debacle against Georgia carryover, yet they didn't allow that to happen.

“Proud of our football team, there’s no question this hasn’t been an easy week around here. To come off the disappointment of last Saturday and some of the other stuff from this week and just to play like we did, for the most part, really really proud of them.”

Coach Beamer also discussed the offensive game plan during his opening remarks, and let's just say that the number of carries South Carolina's running backs got on Saturday night wasn't an accident.

“I told Marcus [Satterfield] earlier this week ‘I want to run the ball forty times Saturday night’, and it looks like we ran the ball forty [times] exactly. Really proud of that offensive line, gave them a game ball and gave MarShawn [Lloyd] a game ball. The key to the game was gonna be to dominate the line of scrimmage and the way they play their safeties the running backs were gonna have to make some one-on-one plays, make people miss… When you run the ball like that, it makes things a little bit easier in the passing game.”

With the win, the South Carolina Gamecocks get back to .500 on the season and will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in a battle of in-state schools next Saturday at noon, trying to attain a winning record heading near the halfway point of the season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.