Film: Why LaNorris Sellers Will Make Drastic Improvements for South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws a pass against the Wofford Terriers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 season with plenty of opitimism surrounding their offense. QB, LaNorris Sellers is a major reason why. Here's how he can improve this season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks faithful enter the 2025 season after having watched year one under starting QB, LaNorris Sellers. After 9 wins and a plethora of explosives on the offensive side of the fotoball, Gamecocks fans have bonafide expectations for this upcoming football season.

Areas for Improvement:
Fumbles - Sellers led the national in fumbles in 2024, that's something that he will have to clean up in 2025. Most of which were due to lack of ball security, but some of it was due to immediate pass rush from the opponent.

Turndowns - In year two as a starter, Sellers is going to have to trust his arm and eyes a bit more. When the coordinator designs us a winner, we can't turn those things down. We have to trust our eyes and rip the football.

