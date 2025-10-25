Final Thoughts - How Does South Carolina Find a Way to Upset Alabama
The South Carolina Gamecocks may be just a 12.5-point underdog at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a mere two-score line seems like a doable feat for any SEC football team in 2025. However, this South Carolina football team has struggled to start their SEC slate, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Today, we look at how the Gamecocks could potentially pull off the upset of the Crimson Tide.
Can South Carolina Catch Bama Sleeping?
LaNorris Sellers Protected Enough to be a Hero
Sellers is one of the most supremely talented individual players in the sport. However, they haven’t been able to protect him this season to even allow him to make special plays it seems. He’s doing everything he can just to avoid catastrophe back there at times, it feels. This Alabama pass-rushing unit gave Tennessee fits a week ago, creating a safety and sacking Joey Aguilar four times.
"LaNorris Sellers is a guy that can make plays, so that's the primary concern for Alabama." - Nick Saban
Dylan Stewart Shuts it Down
Stewart has to be individually excellent if the Gamecocks have a chance to slow down this insane offensive unit from Alabama, that’s ripped off four straight wins in the SEC against ranked opponents. Georgia’s defense was shredded on third down, Vandy’s defense was gutted in the run game, Missouri’s defense died on third and fourth down, and Tennessee’s defense got walked 90 yards twice. Stewart and the ability to create negative plays could be the only hope for the Gamecocks.
Special Teams Difference Makers
The Gamecocks will need to keep this game close enough for the Special Teams units for this Gamecocks unit to actually make an impact without something catastrophic happening. Whether it be a referee missing a call or a lack of execution when the call is made, a difference-making play must be made by this unit.
The Gamecocks are currently (1-4) in the conference with quite a slate remaining on the schedule. With Alabama on Saturday, at Ole Miss next week, undefeated Texas A&M, and rival Clemson to close a 2025 regular season that began with College Football Playoff expectations.
Shane Beamer and company will at least need to show this fanbase that the offense has a pulse. It was expected to be LaNorris Sellers' final season in Columbia entering the season. We will see if his draft stock has been adjusted to the point where he could potentially return in 2026.