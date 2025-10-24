What It Would Take for South Carolina to Shock Alabama
The odds may not be in South Carolina's favor coming into the matchup against Alabama, but hope is not lost as an upset is at least on the table. It'll take a lot of things to go right for the garnet and black, but they have one key advantage in this game that the Tide has shown could be their kryptonite and it's exactly who you think it is.
The blueprint to beat this team has already been laid out. Make Alabama uncomfortable with the environment, have an excellent runner at the quarterback spot, and force them to make bad decisions. All things the Florida State Seminoles were able to do in week one.
At that time, it was early on in the year and no one knew just how good Florida State was or how back Alabama may be. We've since seen Alabama rise back up to the challenge, while FSU has crumbled. However it still goes to show the Gamecocks have a recipe for an upset and the ingredients to make it possible. They just need the chef, also known as Mike Shula, to put it all together.
The Recipe for an Upset
Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos was able to torch the Bama defense mainly on the threat of his legs all night long. He finished the night with just 152 yards through the air, but he carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards and a score. Castellanos and Florida State was able to threaten Alabama's defense just enough through the air to open up everything they wanted on the ground.
Florida State had a great game plan in place under offensive coordinator Gus Malzhan, who has a lot of experience against Alabama. They were able to play with the eyes of the Bama defense just enough to do real damage. South Carolina is going to have to do just that, but with an even better version in LaNorris Sellers. Everything Castellanos can do, Sellers, due to his talent, can do and more.
Below is a great example of what South Carolina needs to do with Sellers and the offense on Saturday. Running sweeps, counters, zone reads, and QB power is imperative. Being an unpredictable offense, stressing the eyes and speed of the defense, is the key to winning this game.
If Coach Shula and this offense can effectively move the ball and hit on a couple of explosive plays, an upset could very well be on the horizon. Since Kalen DeBoer has taken over the program, Alabama has had issues with mobile quarterbacks. For a Gamecocks win on Saturday, they will have to produce those same problems. It's easier to do so when you have a special talent at the quarterback spot like Shane Beamer does.
