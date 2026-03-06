South Carolina Gamecocks Earn Commitment From 2026 JUCO Offensive Tackle

The South Carolina Gamecocks have earned a JUCO offensive line commitment ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks received some positive news on the recruiting trail this week as the team reportedly earned a commitment from Ashton Mozone, a JUCO offensive tackle in the 2026 class.

According to 247 Sports, Mozone is a 3-star prospect from Graniteville, South Carolina, and stands at approximately 6-foot-5 and weighs just over 300 pounds. His frame and size make him an ideal body type for offensive line play in the SEC.

Mozone Took an official visit to Columbia earlier this March, and committed quickly after his visit took place. The offensive lineman was originally committed to Washington state, however, he decommit from the program in late 2025.

South Carolina's Troubling Beginning to the 2026 Season

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Though Spring practices are just beginning, the gamecocks offensive line has already taken a major hit with a handful of players in the room suffering injuries. The most notable of these injuries is Josiah Thompson, who is expected to miss the entire 2026 season after battling lingering injuries.

Another recent injury to take place in the room involves transfer offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak. Earlier in February, reports indicated that Peak had suffered a knee injury during a 3-on-3 basketball game. Peak's injuries are not expected to keep him out of the regular season, however, his availability during spring workouts remains in limbo.

Mozone's addition is likely a response to the recent injuries that have taken place in the room and the JUCO commit could have an immediate impact on the roster given the recent circumstances. Should Mozone's commitment prove fruitful for the Gamecock's his addition could be seen as a season-saving aqcuisition.

The Gamecocks' offensive line was not up to standard during the 2025 season, and the team's record suffered mightily as a result. As the 2026 season approaches, Shane Beamer and his staff will look to improve the units output.

Luckily for the Gamecocks, quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his return to the program ahead of the 2026 season, and is expected to be one of the more talented quarterbacks in the SEC.

As spring training periods continue across the country, South Carolina will look to bolster its offensive line while making sure that players stay as healthy as possible. The Gamecocks will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5, when they host Kent State.