Final Thoughts: Nothing To Lose

Insurmountable odds can often assist football teams, forcing them to elevate their standard of play to match their opponent.

South Carolina can either do that or come out stagnant once again. The country is down collectively on its abilities, especially after a thrashing against Florida.

No one expects them to make things competitive against Tennessee. Two Heisman candidates don orange and white, while their defense plays crafty enough to complicate things.

South Carolina has every reason to come out swinging. They are hosting major targets they must make a strong impression on and are in front of a national audience in a night spot.

They must pull out every trick up their sleeve to even conceive of remaining competitive. While small victories aren't everything, they do exist. Battling it out against one of the top programs would be an excellent jolt to a down squad.

The public tends to overreact to moments, and things aren't generally as bad as we sort them out to be. They still have a locker room fully capable of accomplishing their goals, which were to improve from last year.

The Gamecocks have been handed several critical lessons this year that apply to coaching staff and personnel. They will keep those teachings in mind as they progress through their rebuild and have a perfect opportunity to use them.

Good football teams don't let storms continue to run rampant. They find ways to calm the room and get back to the basics. Executing one play at a time, putting one foot in front of the other, and playing as a group.

Head coach Shane Beamer recognized the current struggles during several media appearances. He encouraged the public to keep a positive focus and watch how the season unfolds before making conclusions.

To be fair, Beamer isn't selling the current team to boosters. He's selling culture and recruiting, two things that will be on the forefront this Saturday. South Carolina has plenty of opportunity to make things interesting, especially if Tennessee comes out sleepwalking.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.