Former Gamecock and Mississippi State Linebacker Stone Blanton Signs with 49ers
Stone Blanton is officially headed to the NFL. The former South Carolina and Mississippi State linebacker has signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, according to James Simone.
Blanton spent the majority of his college career at South Carolina, playing two seasons with the Gamecocks before transferring to Mississippi State for his junior year. Across his career, he played in 36 games with 24 starts, recording 184 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
In 2024, Blanton had a breakout season at Mississippi State, racking up a career-high 125 tackles — the second-most in the SEC and ninth-most nationally — along with 3.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He finished his final college season with six double-digit tackle games and led the Bulldogs in tackles seven times.
Blanton’s college career also included multiple academic honors, including recognition on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and membership in the 2025 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
A standout at Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Mississippi, Blanton was a nationally ranked recruit in both football and baseball before choosing to pursue football at South Carolina.
Now, he’ll look to make his mark in the NFL with the 49ers, bringing his proven tackling ability and leadership to San Francisco's defense.
