Former Gamecock Bam Martin-Scott Most Likely UDFA to Make Panthers Roster
Former South Carolina Gamecock Bam Martin-Scott has been named the most likely UDFA to make the Carolina Panthers' roster.
The South Carolina Gamecocks saw a handful of defensive players selected in the NFL draft this offseason. As for linebacker Bam Martin-Scott though, he was added to a roster after the draft as an undrafted free agent as the Carolina Panthers picked him up. He may not have had his name called, but the former Gamecock is likely to make the 53-man roster this season.
According to Bleacher Report, Martin-Scott has the best chance among the UDFA signings to make Carolina's roster this season.
"The 25-year-old began his football career at a community college before transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks program," Brent Sobleski wrote. "He never became a full-time starter, but contributed more and more each season. During his final season on campus, Martin-Scott produced a career-high 67 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He is an aggressive defender with a quick trigger, and he's going to deliver a blow upon contact. Those traits can also take him out of position. Still, he has "admirers" among the Panthers' coaching staff, according to Darin Gantt of the team's official site."
Martin-Scott started in six games for South Carolina this past season and spent four seasons with the program. He became a reliable player for the program on defense and following spring practice of his final year with the program, he was recognized as the Most Improved Player on defense.
Making a 53-man roster as an UDFA is not easy but Martin-Scott looks to be making the most of his opportunities.
