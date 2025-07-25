Four South Carolina Gamecocks That Could Make a Surprise Impact in 2025
After losing several key players to the NFL draft, the South Carolina Gamecocks are seeking players to step up and help them become a playoff team. Names like QB LaNorris Sellers, EDGE Dylan Stewart, and WR Nyck Harbor often highlight the discussion of the Gamecock roster. However, it will take more than those three to compete for a championship. Here are some Gamecocks who could have a surprise impact and help them reach the playoffs.
Mazeo Bennett Jr., WR:
After losing their leading receiver in TE Joshua Simon, there is a void that needs to be filled as the go-to option for the Gamecocks. While Nyck Harbor is a prime candidate, there is another name that is under the radar. After making an impact last season as a freshman, Mazeo Bennett Jr., is poised to be a contender to be LaNorris Sellers’ favorite target. Bennett Jr. appeared in every game last season and tallied 30 catches, 337 yards, and three touchdowns. The product from Greenville, SC has reportedly made tremendous strides in the off-season and is gearing up for a powerful 2025 season. Do not be surprised if Bennett finishes the season as the Gamecocks’ leader in receiving yards.
Michael Smith, TE:
As it was mentioned previously, the Gamecocks are looking to replace their starting TE from last season. As it sits, senior Jordan Dingle is slated to start. However, sophomore Michael Smith is someone who has a very good chance of competing for the starting job. Smith caught one touchdown last season, which was a clutch late-game snag in the fourth quarter against Mizzou. The Savannah, GA native has a massive frame at 6-foot-6 and nearly 250 pounds. Unfortunately, Smith was unable to participate in spring practice due to a shoulder injury. Despite the limited reps, he is projected to receive a plethora of opportunities to make an impact for the Gamecocks.
Fred Johnson, LB-
In 2024, ILB Demetrius Knight Jr. was one of the pillars for the Gamecock defense. This season, sophomore Fred Johnson is being handed the keys to being the mike linebacker for the Gamecocks. Despite limited playing last season, Johnson has physical traits that jump off the charts. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, the former four-star prospect moves surprisingly fast and plays a physical brand of football. This upside gives the Gamecock faithful the confidence that he will be an alpha-male presence on defense throughout his career in Columbia.
Bryan Thomas Jr., EDGE:
The 2024 South Carolina pass rush was among the best in the country. With the loss of Kyle Kennard, who led the SEC in sacks last season, there is a major need for others to step up to replace that elite production. Dylan Stewart is the marquee name, but senior EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. is a player who could spend a lot of time in opposing backfields this season. Last year, Thomas tallied 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. With defenses scheming so heavily to prevent Stewart from wreaking havoc, Thomas will have no shortage of opportunities to dominate. Do not be surprised if the senior from Windermere, FL, leads the Gamecocks in sacks in 2025.
