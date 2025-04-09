Gamecock EDGE Kyle Kennard Attends Panthers Local Day, Meets with 10 NFL Teams
Gamecock EDGE rusher Kyle Kennard has been making the rounds ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former South Carolina star recently attended the Panthers' local pro day, and will visit the Falcons. next, and has taken part in nine formal Zoom meetings with NFL teams.
According to The Draft Network, Kennard will not participate in physical drills during the remaining pre-draft process after already taking part in the NFL Combine. He’s coming off a massive season where he recorded 11.5 sacks and racked up national honors.
Kennard met virtually with the Titans, Chiefs, 49ers, Jets, Saints, Giants, Colts, Texans, and Dolphins a list that shows just how much interest there is in his skillset at the next level.
The 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, awarded to the nation’s top defensive player, Kennard also earned First-Team All-SEC honors, was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and became a unanimous First-Team All-American following a dominant campaign.
At the NFL Combine, he turned heads with his measurables: 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, and a 4.73-second 40-yard dash with a 1.63-second 10-yard split. He also put up 23 reps on the bench press, showing off the strength to match his speed and explosiveness.
Kennard has emerged as one of the top edge rushing prospects in this class, and he’s expected to hear his name called sooner rather than later.
