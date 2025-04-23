George Wilson Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks
George Wilson, a transfer EDGE, has announced his commitment to South Carolina.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been busy shopping the spring transfer portal, as is every college football program and they just picked up a commitment from Campbell transfer EDGE George Wilson.
Wilson was committed to South Carolina back in 2021 but ultimately backed off of that commitment following the news of Will Muschamp leaving South Carolina. He then committed to Florida State and then transferred to Campbell after that.
In the 2021 recruiting class, Wilson was rated a four-star prospect, the 366th-best player in the country, the 24th-best EDGE and the 10th-best player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings.
Over the last two seasons at Campbell, Wilson has racked up seven sacks and 34 total tackles. During his time at Florida State, Wilson redshirted his first season and then appeared in three games the next season.
South Carolina was searching for some depth at EDGE in this transfer portal class. They were linked to North Carolina EDGE Beau Atkinson and now they have landed a commitment from Wilson. This is also significant news as Atkinson is linked to Ohio State, so South Carolina was still able to find an answer at the position with it looking like they are going to lose out on Atkinson.
Demon Clowney, another EDGE transfer, also committed to South Carolina as he committed to the program earlier in the month after transferring from Louisville.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: