George Wilson Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks

George Wilson, a transfer EDGE, has announced his commitment to South Carolina.

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been busy shopping the spring transfer portal, as is every college football program and they just picked up a commitment from Campbell transfer EDGE George Wilson.

Wilson was committed to South Carolina back in 2021 but ultimately backed off of that commitment following the news of Will Muschamp leaving South Carolina. He then committed to Florida State and then transferred to Campbell after that.

In the 2021 recruiting class, Wilson was rated a four-star prospect, the 366th-best player in the country, the 24th-best EDGE and the 10th-best player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings.

Over the last two seasons at Campbell, Wilson has racked up seven sacks and 34 total tackles. During his time at Florida State, Wilson redshirted his first season and then appeared in three games the next season.

South Carolina was searching for some depth at EDGE in this transfer portal class. They were linked to North Carolina EDGE Beau Atkinson and now they have landed a commitment from Wilson. This is also significant news as Atkinson is linked to Ohio State, so South Carolina was still able to find an answer at the position with it looking like they are going to lose out on Atkinson.

Demon Clowney, another EDGE transfer, also committed to South Carolina as he committed to the program earlier in the month after transferring from Louisville.

