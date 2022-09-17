Kirby Smart: Jalen Carter Dealing With Injuries

Star Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is reportedly dealing with some injuries. Head coach Kirby Smart informed the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network that Carter has been dealing with some issues this week but will participate in pre-game warmups.

Carter may end up as a full participant, but at the moment, it seems Georgia will closely monitor his status during the contest. They are already without star wideout Adonai Mitchell and tight end Arik Gilbert, who both remained in Athens.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) OUT - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State. He will miss his second consecutive game this afternoon.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) OUT - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest. Beamer and company decided to keep him out as a precaution.

Cam Smith, CB (Concussion) OUT- Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. The All-American will not play this afternoon.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) OUT - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

