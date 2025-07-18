South Carolina Lands QB Of The Future Landon Duckworth
It’s been a roller coaster, but the Gamecocks have their quarterback of the future. After being committed to South Carolina for nearly a year, four-star QB Landon Duckworth chose to reopened his commitment last June and explore his options. Since major programs like Florida State, Auburn, and Ole Miss have been in heavy pursuit to land the signal caller. The Gamecocks never stopped their pursuit of one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The Jackson (AL) signal caller released a top two between South Carolina and Auburn in early June but the Gamecocks were able to beat out in-state Auburn to land Duckworth.
South Carolina was able to keep a strong relationship with Duckworth throughout the process despite the battle with other teams. He visited the Gamecocks on June 6th for an official visit. The key in his recruitment was his relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Shula.
"Duckworth, a one-time South Carolina commit, has gelled with new offensive coordinator Mike Shula, and ESPN sources view the Gamecocks as clear leaders to ultimately land his commitment,"Eli Lederman wrote.
So, what are the Gamecocks getting in Duckworth at the quarterback position?
Well, this past season, he was electric for the Jackson Aggies. Duckworth led the Aggies to a 14-1 record and a state championship as they defeated Cherokee County 69-6 in the state championship game. He finished his junior season with 3,439 yards passing and 39 touchdowns. He also rushed for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had one of his best games this season against Mobile Christian (AL), throwing for 535 yards (season-high) and five touchdowns on a 77% completion percentage. Duckworth has improved every year he has been a starter, showcasing his potential generational talent as a quarterback.
He’s not just a football player but a multi-sport star. He excels on the basketball court with his monstrous slams and exceptional athleticism. This past season, he averaged 10.3 points per game and 5.8 rebounds. He is also exceptional in track and field and won gold in the 4X100 relay team in his sophomore and junior seasons. He also has a blazing 200M time of 23.18.
Duckworth participated in one of the premier events in high school football, the Elite 11 in Los Angeles. He competed against some of the best the country has to offer. Notable quarterbacks in attendance were Faizon Brandon (Tennessee), Dia Bell (Texas), Dereon Coleman (Miami), Kaisean Henderson (Houston), and Briggs Cherry (Louisville). Elite quarterbacks who have gone to make it to the NFL and have participated in the event are Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Jared Goff. Duckworth put on a show and was one of the standouts at the event, showcasing his rocket arm and accuracy.
South Carolina has been off to a slow start in the 2026 recruiting class with only 13 commits so far, but landing Duckworth will do wonders in helping the Gamecocks land other notable prospects who will be excited to play alongside a talent like him. The Gamecocks are now up to 13 recruits, and also have the No. 8 ranking in the SEC before landing Duckworth
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
- Kamari Blair, OT
- Triston Lewis, DB
- Landon Duckworth, QB
