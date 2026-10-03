HALFTIME UPDATE: South Carolina Gamecocks Currently Lead the Kentucky Wildcats, 20-10

The South Carolina have concluded the first half of their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Gamecocks currently lead the Wildcats, 20-10. Here is a recap of the first half.

First Quarter:

After a failed trick play and underthrown post route, LaNorris Sellers got the Gamecocks going with back-to-back rushes that each picked up first downs. Sellers continued his success, this time through the air with a 27-yard pitch-and-catch to Mazeo Bennett Jr. The drive concluded with a six-yard rush from Matt Fuller IV, who has arguably been the best weapon for the Gamecocks this season.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) jumps over the goal line for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gamecocks continued their success on the field, forcing the Wildcats to go three-and-out. After a 16-yard return from Vicari Swain, the Gamecocks were set up with prime field position, beginning their second drive at their own 41 yard line. Despite the field position, the Gamecocks also went three-and-out.

The Gamecocks continued their defensive dominance, ending the drive in four snaps, which was largely attributed to a sack at the hands of DL Kelby Collins. On the ensuing drive, Sellers began with a bang after a 32 yard completion to WR DJ Black. RB Jabree Coleman banged and bruised the defense on the ground for 17 yards before capping off the drive with a four yard touchdown, picking up his fourth score of the season and extending the Gamecock lead to 14-0.

Aided by another sack, this time from DL Noah Clark, the Gamecocks completed the first quarter three-and-out hat trick, again beginning the drive near midfield, which concluded the first quarter.

Second Quarter:

Mazeo Bennett continued to extend drives for the Gamecocks after picking up 16 yards on a screen. Despite another nine rush, once in the red zone, the Gamecocks went from third and short to third and eight, which led to a fourth down. Luckily, Malik Orsan knocked down a 29 yard field goal, giving the Gamecocks a 17-0 lead.

The Wildcats converted a fourth and one in their own territory, giving them some momentum to finally get a drive together. After a replay overturned a completion that would have put the Wildcats in goal, that momentum was halted and led to another punt.

Despite the fortune that benefitted the Gamecocks, they surrendered their possession after Jabree Coleman fumbled the ball that was recovered by the Wildcats in Gamecock territory. A 15 yard rush from Wildcat QB Kenny Minchey put the Wildcats three yards from putting up their first points of the day. The following snap, RB CJ Baxter found the endzone, cutting into the Gamecocks with a 17-7 score.

The Gamecocks were forced to punt after three straight incompletions. The Wildcats turned a nine-yard completion into a 24-yard pick up after LB Fred Johnson was called for a face mask penalty. The next play, the Wildcats picked up 15 more yards after Minchey connected with WR Kenny Darby. Luckily, the Gamecocks were able to hold the Wildcats to a field goal, leaving the score at 17-10.

Though the Gamecocks got possession with under a minute to go, two big passes from Sellers moved the Gamecocks into Wildcat territory. The drive and half concluded with Malik Orsan knocking in his second field goal of the day, moving the Gamecocks lead, 20-10.