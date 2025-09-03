How To Watch South Carolina Football vs South Carolina State: TV and Live Stream
Here is where you can tune in to see the South Carolina Gamecocks play in their home opener for the 2025 season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off an impressive week one win over the Virginia Tech Hokies and are looking to continue their momentum as they return to Columbia for the first home game of their 2025 season.
The Gamecocks are set to face in-state opponents, the South Carolina State Bulldogs. This will be the fourth all-time matchup between these two programs in a series that South Carolina currently leads 3-0.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers turned in yet another fantastic performance during the team's week one victory over Virginia Tech and has subsequently skyrocketed up the rankings for odds to win the Heisman Trophy.
Should the Gamecocks' signal caller turn in yet another impressive showing, Sellers has an excellent chance at becoming the frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy and representing his team in New York at the end of the season.
With the Gamecocks' return to Columbia just days away, here is where fans who are not attending the game can tune in to see South Carolina play in its first home game of the 2025 college football season.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
- Gameday: Saturday, September 6th. 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Dave Weinstein (play-by-play) and John Williams (color)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
