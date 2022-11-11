How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Florida

Things get uncomfortable for South Carolina and Florida if they lose. The stakes are high in Saturday's affair as the Gators battle for bowl eligibility while the Gamecocks attempt to improve upon last season.

Head coach Shane Beamer noted the team understands the challenge Florida presents. The Gators haven't consistently put it together this season, but they have high-level talent that keeps them competitive.

Florida is playing some of their best football of late. They played a complete game in all three phases against Texas A&M and showed resolve while losing to Georgia. Quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn't had a turnover in a month, and the run game keeps them in advantageous situations.

The Gamecocks must exploit Florida's defense. They have been unimpressive this season, and South Carolina has the playmakers to make things difficult. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield called his best game of the season last week, making this a reasonable expectation.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Florida

Gameday: Saturday, November 12th, 2022.

Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida)

The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

