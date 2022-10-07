How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Kentucky

South Carolina is no stranger to night games. Of the five games they've played this year, three have been after dark. This time, they travel to Kentucky to face a familiar foe in the Wildcats.

The game forecasts as the biggest of head coach Shane Beamer's career. South Carolina stands at a crossroads, as an SEC road win against a highly-ranked squad could propel them forward.

Conversely, another in-conference loss would be deflating and would take the wind out of their sails. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is questionable for action on Saturday; head coach Mark Stoops deflected rumors during his Thursday media availability, but it seems Levis' status is up in the air.

The national audience has another chance to reacclimate with the Gamecocks. Public perception soured following their embarrassing performances against Arkansas and Georgia, but a win could turn the tide around.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Kentucky

Gameday: Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

Saturday, October 8th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

