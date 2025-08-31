INJURY UPDATE: Judge Collier Out for the Game for the South Carolina Gamecocks
In the midst of their inaugural 2025 game, the South Carolina Gamecocks are now down a starting quarterback. After sustaining a leg injury, junior corner Judge Collier is officially out of the game.
Collier was removed from the game in the first quarter and was not able to return. Moments later, the York County, SC product was seen on the sidelines on crutches and street clothes. With his exit , redshirt senior Myles Norwood will have to step up and take the bulk of snaps for the remainder of the game.
The severity of Collier’s injury has yet to be determined.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: