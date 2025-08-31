Gamecock Digest

INJURY UPDATE: Judge Collier Out for the Game for the South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks are down a starting corner.

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (20) celebrates defending Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) on a pass in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In the midst of their inaugural 2025 game, the South Carolina Gamecocks are now down a starting quarterback. After sustaining a leg injury, junior corner Judge Collier is officially out of the game.

Collier was removed from the game in the first quarter and was not able to return. Moments later, the York County, SC product was seen on the sidelines on crutches and street clothes. With his exit , redshirt senior Myles Norwood will have to step up and take the bulk of snaps for the remainder of the game.

The severity of Collier’s injury has yet to be determined.

