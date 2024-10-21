Is South Carolina the best Unranked Team in College Football?
Are the South Carolina Gamecocks the best unranked team in college football?
The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up another win on the season as they dominated the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. Going into halftime, the Gamecocks were leading Oklahoma 32-3 and were up 21-0 in the first quarter thanks to some dominating play from their defense. South Carolina is now 4-3 on the season and remain unranked, but are they best unranked team in college football?
Let's first put this in perspective. The Gamecocks have very much been an up and down team throughout the season. They struggled against Old Dominion in week one, blew out Kentucky, nearly defeated LSU at home earlier in the season, got blown out by Ole Miss at home, nearly pulled off the upset against Alabama on the road and have now dominated Oklahoma on the road. A lot of good and ugly mixed in these seven games but they're also a team that people don't want to see on the schedule at this point.
Defensively, the Gamecocks are an offense's nightmare. Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart are two of the best rushers in all of college football and have created issues for quarterbacks in the backfield all season long. On top of that, they have forced the fourth most turnovers in the country with 16 of them after Saturday. However, they have also lost 14 turnovers on offense this season which ranks 93rd in the country.
There is a reason for every win South Carolina has earned this season and there is a reason for every loss South Carolina has earned as well. Despite the three losses though, the Gamecocks received a singular vote in the latest AP top 25 poll but remain unranked. They may not have the most dangerous offense or be the most consistent team in college football this year, but they are certainly a team you don't want to have coming up on your schedule this year.
