Jaylen Nichols Announces Return For 2023 Season

South Carolina's coaching staff has long been preparing for the impending departure of offensive linemen from a unit that in 2022 was one of the most experienced groups in all of college football, touting over 100 career starts collectively heading into the season.

The coaching staff already knows of three offensive linemen they're losing, as Eric Douglas and Dylan Wonnum both exhausted all of their eligibility. At the same time, right guard Jovaughn Gwyn announced his intentions to head onto the NFL earlier today. There were couple more offensive linemen, however, who were also possibilities to leave, including Jaylen Nichols, who's been a starter for multiple seasons now.

Greg Adkins, Lonnie Teasley, and the rest of the offensive coaching staff, however, will no longer need to ponder on whether or not Nichols will return, as he announced on Instagram that he'll be coming back for the 2023 season.

Nichols's return is important for the Gamecocks, as he's appeared in 37 career games and started in 18 of them. He'll likely be on the left side of the offensive line again next season due to the importance of those positions in regard to protecting the quarterback.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.