Joel Klatt Says the South Carolina Gamecocks are 'Overrated' in Preseason Rankings
College football analyst Joel Klatt says the South Carolina Gamecocks are 'overrated' in preseason rankings.
College football preseason rankings started pouring in on Monday, and one media member who joined in on the party was Joel Klatt. He ranked the South Carolina Gamecocks No. 11 in his rankings, but based on his comments, it doesn't sound like he wanted to.
“At No. 11, this is really a team that I think I’ve overrated them, but they’ve got a quarterback that I think is exceptional, they have a defensive player that could be one of the best defenders in the sport and so, because of that, I’ve got to rate them high,” said Klatt. “Maybe not Top-10, but at eleven, I’ve got South Carolina.”
Klatt went on to mention how the Gamecocks have to replace a lot of production on defense and how their schedule might make it difficult to make the college football playoff this year. However, he also said he likes what they have going on with LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart.
“You know, this is a team that was knocking on the door last year, had a chance but didn’t get over that hump,” said Klatt. “Maybe they get over that hump this year with an experienced quarterback and really quality players on the defensive side.”
This is likely South Carolina's last season with Sellers under center, and they would like to capitalize on that. They have the star power, but the program's success in 2025 will boil down to all of the surrounding pieces.
