Gamecock Digest

Josiah Thompson Looks to Make an Early Impact

Alex Joyce

South Carolina offensive lineman Jake Buerk of Gaffney High lines up with South Carolina offensive lineman Josiah Thompson of Dillon High, USC Gamecocks commit during the second quarter of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football game at Viking Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. Saturday, December 16, 2023.
South Carolina offensive lineman Jake Buerk of Gaffney High lines up with South Carolina offensive lineman Josiah Thompson of Dillon High, USC Gamecocks commit during the second quarter of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football game at Viking Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. Saturday, December 16, 2023. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former four star offensive tackle, Josiah Thompson, signed with the Gamecocks as a part of their 2023 recruiting class. From the sounds of it, the former Mr. Football for South Carolina freshman is already turning heads.

247 Sports ranked Thompson among the top 10 impact freshman for the 2024 season. The Gamecocks are looking for starters and depth along their offensive line, that's where Thompson steps right in.

Currently Thompson is locked in a battle with sophomore tackle Tree Babalade, redshirt sophomore Cason Henry, and fellow freshman Kam Pringle. Babalade started game three at left tackle last season and never looked back, while injuries have unfortunately hampered Henry in each of the past two seasons.

Listed at 6'7 and 300 pounds on the South Carolina athletics website, Thompson will look to use his impressive athleticism to keep up with SEC defenders this fall. Though the freshman may not get the start against Old Dominion in week one, Thompson should get playing early and often for the Gamecocks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE

Home/Football