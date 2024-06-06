South Carolina Woman's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley Comments on WNBA
South Carolina Women's Basketball head coach Dawn Staley has been a very prominent voice in the sport of woman's basketball for quite some time now. After all, three titles in just the last seven seasons is plenty to garner the respect of any obvserver of the women's game.
Staley, and others, have noticed the drastic difference in the way the women's sport has begun to be covered since the arrival of stars like Caitlyn Clark, Kamilla Cordoso, Cameron Brink, and Angel Reese and others to the sport. It's caused Staley to publicly make a statement about the coverage.
“Hope all the ‘just talking heads’ are tuned into @WNBA games tonite and tomorrow and the next nite and so on…..so they can equip themselves with a deeper sense of this league. And all of these opinions are great but let it come from watching the entire league.”
The old saying of no news is bad news could be truer than ever for a league like the WNBA. One could argue this influx of talent to the league has brought more eyeballs and attention than ever before, thanks in large part to the increase in quality of play and storylines.
