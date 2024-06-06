South Carolina Football Recruiting - Who Could Be Next to Commit to the Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks might not have produced the exact number of wins on the football field to achieve a top-25 ranking, but since Shane Beamer has taken over as head coach, there's seems to be one thing this program can do at a borderline elite level and that's recruit.
Beamer was hired in December 2020, making the 2022 signing class truly his first full recruiting cycle. That first class finished 24th in the consensus rankings. In 2023, the Gamecocks finished with the 18th-ranked overall class, including signing five-star WR, Nyck Harbor. In 2024, Beamer continued to improve the roster by signing the 18th overall class and yet another five-star target in Dylan Stewart.
Now, when looking towards the 2025 recruiting class, with six months to go until signing day, the Gamecocks are all the way back at No. 45 in the 2025 class with just six commits. The good news for Beamer and. his coaching staff? It could be a BIG summer of recruiting for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina Prospects Commitment Dates
OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr. - June 14th
OL Dontrell Glover - July 1st.
S JaDon Blair - July 5th.
OL Isaac Sowells Jr. July 6th.
EDGE Bryce Davis - July 20th
OT Cortez Smith - July 20th
S Lagonza Hayward - August 7th
S Jordan Young - October 12th
CB Jontae Gilbert - October 19th
