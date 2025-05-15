LaNorris Sellers Listed as Top 10 Player in College Football for 2025 Season
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been ranked inside the top 10 college football players for the 2025 season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to build upon their strong showing in the 2024 college football season this year in hopes of reaching their first-ever College Football Playoff. One of the main reasons the Gamecocks do or don't achieve this goal will be the play of their quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
According to On3, Sellers is the eighth-best player in the nation heading into the 2025 season and has the potential to deliver one of the most spectacular seasons in South Carolina history.
"Few QBs are blessed with physical tools like his." Wrote On3's Clark Brooks. "And unlike some of these other aliens of that ilk, he has to date shown to be a prudent, accurate passer that avoids biffs and tossing the ball into harm’s way."
During the 2024 season, Sellers finished his first year as a starter with an impressive 2,500 yards passing and more than 600 yards rushing. The quarterback's preformance was the leading factor in South Carolina's victories over Texas A&M and in-state rivals, the Clemson Tigers.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
