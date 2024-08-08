LaNorris Sellers Talks Areas of Improvement This Offseason, Relationship with Robby Ashford
LaNorris Sellers is entering his second season with the South Carolina Gamecock and the redshirt freshman is projected to be the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks this fall.
Sellers spoke to the media on Tuesday in the midst of fall camp for the Gamecocks. Sellers talked about his confidence entering his second season, his new weapons, and what he's expecting this season.
Sellers spoke directly to the areas he's spent the offseason improving upon on Tuesday. "I’d say knowledge and communication are the two biggest things I’ve improved on since last year. And something I can work on is probably just the smaller things. The fundamentals of it. Staying calm in the pocket. Just keep going through my progression and things like that."
The calmness at the position, one would assume, is only going to come with time and reps at this point in the young quarterback's career. Though Sellers is the presumed starter, there appears to be a role this 2024 season for Auburn transfer Robby Ashford. Despite the competition between Sellers and Ashford, the two have a good relationship and rapport according to Sellers:
"Pretty much like pushing each other, obviously, like you said. But also making each other better. Like I said earlier this week, it’s a healthy competition. Or last week, whenever I said that. Just he has college experience, taking that from him. I have knowledge of the system. He’s taking that from me. So we just still got to go out there and do it and compete and just lift each other up when stuff goes bad. And then just help each other out." - Sellers on he and Robby Ashford
