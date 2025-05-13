Latest Update on South Carolina Gamecocks Running Back Rahsul Faison
The latest update on South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are eagerly waiting for the start of the 2025 college football season. They are also eagerly waiting for their running back, Rahsul Faison, to get his waiver cleared by the NCAA so that he can play this season.
Faison recently hired Darren Heitner, a premiere NIL lawyer to help get his waiver cleared.
"Rahsul Faison submitted his waiver request to the NCAA. I will be urging the NCAA to prioritize providing a decision on his request for an additional year of eligibility," Heitner tweeted.
As for a latest update on the situation, Faison is still participating in team activities, but the Gamecocks are hopeful that it gets resolved quickly.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media a couple of weeks about his frustrations with the lack of an answer.
"No and it's getting frustrating to be completely frank," Beamer said. "I understand the NCAA has a lot on their plate but the fact that they have had everything they have needed from us since January and we don't have an answer is frankly disappointing. We've given them everything they needed back in January. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. We've been in contact with other schools that he played for to get stuff from them that they needed and again I know they have a lot on their plate but the fact that we are now in the middle of May and we still don't have an answer."
Faison started his career in 2019 at Marshall, in 2020 he enrolled in online classes at Lackawanna College where he did not play football, in 2021 he attended Snow College, a junior college in Utah where he didn't appear in any games, in 2022 he played his second season at Snow College where he rushed for rushed for 355 yards on 88 carries and in 2023 he transferred to Utah State where he played the last two seasons.
Faison was brought in with the expectation that he would be the team's starting running back due to the departure of Raheim Sanders. Over the last two seasons, Faison rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 attempts while also averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
