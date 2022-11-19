LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Things haven't been perfect for South Carolina, but they are where they want to be. This team gets the opportunity to play meaningful football games in November, a monumental win for a formerly desolate program.

Tennessee will prove quite the challenge, and the coaching staff knows that. Fans are waiting for a reason to celebrate, and a competitive game may give them just that.

Pregame Story Lines

South Carolina Football Injury Report

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker underwent season-ending surgery on a foot issue and will miss the rest of the season.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Thigh) OUT- Lloyd will miss another game with a deep thigh bruise he suffered against Missouri.

Christian Beal-Smith, RB (Foot) OUT - Beal-Smith will miss his second consecutive game with a lingering foot issue.

How to Watch Tennessee @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, November 18th, 2022.

Saturday, November 18th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

First Quarter

(0-0), 15:00 - Tennessee wins the toss and defers to the second half. South Carolina opens with the football.

(7-0), 10:34 - Quarterback Spencer Rattler finds tight end Jaheim Bell on a rollout for a touchdown on the opening drive.

(7-0), 9:47 - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker gets a huge scramble on first down.

(7-7), 9:30 - Running back Jabari Small finds the open field and hits the gas for Tennessee's first score.

(14-7), 6:25 - Rattler fires a dart into a tight window. Wide receiver Josh Vann hauls it in and takes it sixty yards for a touchdown.

(14-7), 4:34 - A holding penalty sets Tennessee back on first down, and a second down sack effectively halts their drive. They punt away to the Gamecocks.

(21-7), 1:15 - Rattler gets his third passing touchdown of the first quarter, this one to running back Juju McDowell.

(21-7), 0:00 - South Carolina carries a two-score lead into the second quarter. The Volunteers are driving near midfield.

Second Quarter

(21-14), 12:24 - Wide receiver Cedric Tillman catches a slot fade touchdown on fourth and goal.

(28-14), 9:06 - Quarterback Dakereon Joyner powers through for a short-yardage touchdown, which is especially important, considering it is his senior night.

(28-17), 4:58 - Kicker Chase McGrath nets a 27-yard field goal after corner Cam Smith delivers a devastating blow on third down.

(35-17), 2:04 - Rattler again finds Vann for a huge score to break the floodgates open.

(35-24), 0:12 - Tennessee's Bru McCoy catches a touchdown off a tipped ball to cap off a successful two-minute drill.

(35-24), 0:00 - South Carolina goes into halftime with an 11-point lead. Tennessee will open the second half with the football.

Third Quarter

(35-24), 13:08 - Defensive coordinator Clayton White dials up a blitz on third down, and Tennessee must punt away.

(35-24), 10:54 - South Carolina stalls out after a negative first down run and punts it back to Tennessee.

(35-31), 9:53 - Tight end Princeton Fant catches a wide-open touchdown to push things back to a one-score game.

(42-31), 5:03 - Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. takes an end around to the corner and stretches across the pylon for a touchdown.

(42-31), 2:53 - Hooker and company try to generate some offensive rhythm, but South Carolina holds tough and forces a punt.

(42-31), 0:00 - South Carolina converts a third and long to set them up inside the red zone to start the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

(49-31), 11:41 - Rattler works wonders outside the pocket, finding Bell alone on a scramble drill. He has tied the program record for passing touchdowns in a game.

(49-31), 10:53 - Hooker fumbles on a read play, and South Carolina takes over in the red zone.

(56-31), 9:26 - Joyner scores his second touchdown in another short-yardage situation on the night.

(63-31), 2:06 - Rattler finds wide receiver Jalen Brooks for a touchdown, breaking the school's single-game passing touchdown record.

(63-38), 1:14 - Quarterback Joe Milton III lofts a pass to Tillman for a garbage-time touchdown.

(63-38), 0:00 - South Carolina storms the field and knocks off the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

