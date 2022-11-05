Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina gets set to face off against Vanderbilt, and Gamecocks Digest has you covered with all the latest developments.

South Carolina faces a must-win game against Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks must harness momentum as they enter a brutal last three games, a slate that will test their character.

The Gamecocks are without star running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was declared out during pregame warmups. They will look to other contributors, such as tight end Jaheim Bell to ease the burden.

Vanderbilt boasts a competitive squad that will make things tricky. They have an efficient offense powered by freshman quarterback AJ Swann. South Carolina must keep them off the field to ensure they can win.

Pregame Story Lines

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Quad) OUT - Lloyd was questionable coming into play but did not travel with the Gamecocks.
  • Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is trending in the right direction but will not play.

How to watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

