LOOK: Carolina Panthers Star & Former Gamecock Spotted at Kentucky Derby

Jonathan Williams

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Former South Carolina Gamecock star Xavier Legette is spotted at the Kentucky Derby.

One of the most pristine sporting events is taking place this weekend as the Kentucky Derby is hosting its annual race. The event is always flooded with celebrities and one of them is a face South Carolina Gamecock fans are very familiar with.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette is at the event this year. Legette was drafted by the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 NFL draft and while football is his main passion, horses also hold a special place in his heart. While at the event, Legette sat down with ESPN's Marty Smith to talk about football, his love for horses and much more.

Last season for the Panthers as a rookie, Legette finished with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers had their fair share of ups and downs on offense last season as they attempted to find their starting quarterback between Andy Dalton and Bryce Young. Now the organization looks to move forward with Young under center.

Legette was a stand out wide receiver for the Gamecocks during his time in Columbia. In his final season with the program, he racked up 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. It's what led him to become a first round selection in the draft.

After being drafted, Legette immediately caught the attention of fans, partially due to his unexpected country accent. Once people got to know the former South Carolina star, he quickly became a beloved player at the professional level, something South Carolina fans had already been introduced to.

