Panthers Agree to Lucrative Contract Extension With Veteran RT Taylor Moton
The Carolina Panthers and starting right tackle Taylor Moton are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract extension, including $40 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal will keep Moton with the Panthers through the 2027 season.
Moton was entering the final season of a two-year extension that he signed with Carolina in 2024. Now he will remain with the Panthers and extend his tenure with the only franchise that he has ever played for.
Moton was selected with the No. 64 pick in the 2017 draft and has played in 129 games, including 113 starts. He played every offensive snap from 2018-'23, and 97% of the team's offensive snaps a year ago.
He's been a healthy, consistent, reliable force on the right side of the offensive line, and will now continue with the Panthers for at least a few more seasons.