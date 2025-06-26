LOOK: South Carolina Gamecocks Recreate Iconic Photo From Movie "The Hangover"
The South Carolina Gamecocks social media team has recreated an iconic photo from the movie "The Hangover".
Throughout the Shane Beamer era, the South Carolina Gamecocks' social media team has created some extremely memorable posts that garner praise from Gamecock and football fans alike.
As the Gamecocks continue their preparations for the 2025 regular season, the social media team has once again treated fans with another hilarious post. This time, a photo with a major pop culture reference.
The post features numerous Gamecock players and coaches surrounding players in a casino. The photos in the post are in reference to the extremely popular comedy movie, "The Hangover," which was initially released in 2009.
While most of the people in the photo were not old enough to see the movie upon its initial release, the nature of the raunchy comedy movie has made it a cult classic, which has been referenced and memed numerous times.
It is unclear what the circumstances were that led to the photos being taken. However, the post does an excellent job of showcasing the fun and enjoyment teammates and coaches get from playing under head coach Shane Beamer.
The Gamecocks will be hoping to have better luck than the characters in the movie as they prepare for their 2025 college football season in hopes of reaching their first-ever College Football Playoff. The first game on Carolina's schedule will be held in Atlanta on Saturday, August 31st when the Gamecocks face teh Virginia Tech Hokies.
