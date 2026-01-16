South Carolina Edge Rusher Desmond Umeozulu Enters the Transfer Portal

Just a couple hours after receiving news of South Carolina getting the commitment of a edge rusher out of the transfer portal, now one of their own will make his way out of Columbia. Gamecocks edge Desmond Umeozulu will transfer away from the team after three seasons. The portal will remain open until Jan.16 for most teams.

As we enter the final hours of the transfer portal window, teams, like South Carolina, are still having to face questions about roster retention. Coming into the offseason, Shane Beamer and his staff had to find impact players at several positions, which includes the defensive line and edge rusher position. They have filled some of those needs, but as we sit less than 27 hours away from the portal closing, the Gamecocks lose another player.

Desmond Umeozulu is a former four-star and top 150 player overall in the 2023 class from C.H. Flowers High School in Upper Malboro, Maryland. At the time his commitment was a huge recruiting win for the team. He was described as a player who had the ideal size to play at the next level with nice twitch and athleticism coming off the edge.

While playing in a lot of games in his three seasons with the team, Umeozulu mainly served as a reserve edged rusher. In 36 games played, including one start, he recorded 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Outgoing Transfers:

Four-Star WR Vandrevius Jacobs (Miami)

Three-Star IOL Ryan Brubaker

Three-Star OT Jatavius Shivers

Three-Star EDGE Jaylen Brown (LSU)

Three-Star IOL Boaz Stanley (Purdue)

Three-Star EDGE Taeshawn Alston

Three-Star OT Tree Bablade (Nebraska)

Three-Star QB Air Noland (Memphis)

Three-Star OT Cason Henry (Louisville)

Three-Star WR Brian Rowe Jr. (UCLA)

Three-Star IOL Trovon Baugh (Texas A&M)

Three-Star LB Jaron Willis (Kansas)

Three-Star DL Zavion Hardy (Baylor)

Three-Star IOL Nick Sharpe (Michigan State)

Three-Star TE Michael Smith (Syracuse)

Two-Star IOL Rodney Newsome II

EDGE Desmond Umeozulu

OT Campbell Vandiver

CB Myles Norwood

DL Chase Kibble

OT Mac Walters (Appalachian State)

K Peyton Argent

WR Emazon Littlejohn (Western Michigan)

