LOOK: Shane Beamer Makes Appearance For Georgia State Title Games

Head coach Shane Beamer has had his plate full since the regular season ended on November 26th.

In the aftermath of a season-defining win over the Gamecocks arch-rivals in the Clemson Tigers, Beamer has had multiple visits and conversations with recruits, tried to sort out his open offensive coordinator position, and has to manage the transfer portal.

Being the head coach of a major college football program takes a lot of energy. Because of this, making an appearance at certain games or events will speak volumes regarding how much a coach thinks of a particular player or program.

During this time of year, that can mean making an appearance for multiple state championship games, which according to On3 national recruiting writer Jeremy Johnson, is exactly was Beamer was doing on Saturday in Georgia.

Based on Jeremy Johnson and Chad Simmon's tweets, Beamer is in Atlanta with multiple assistants in Jimmy Lindsey, Sterling Lucas, and Pete Lembo.

Georgia is widely regarded as one of the country's most talent-rich states when it comes to high school football, something that Beamer and his staff clearly understand to a significant degree.

