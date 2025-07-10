Gamecock Digest

LSU Tigers Expected to Be South Carolina's "Archvillian" During 2025 Football Season

The LSU Tigers have been projected as South Carolina's "archvillian" for the 2025 college football season.

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) sacks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Every college football season, each program has one team (or figure) that appears to bother fans most. Whether it be a player for a rival school, a coach, or an entire team in particular, each school has an "archvillian" almost every season. According to ESPN, the South Carolina Gamecocks' biggest nemesis for the 2025 season is expected to be the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers have had South Carolina's number for the better part of 20 years, winning eight straight matchups since 2002 and holding a series record of 20-2-1. Last year's 36-33 defeat at home was arguably the most heartbreaking, however, as it prevented the Gamecocks from making their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

"That loss ultimately cost South Carolina a playoff bid, but the Gamecocks feel certain they're a far better team than they were then." Wrote ESPN's David Hale. "If they [South Carolina] can exact some revenge this time, it'll be a big step toward reaching those lofty goals."

As the 2025 season approaches, Gamecock fans will likely have more vigor against LSU as the team looks to end its lengthy losing streak and reach the first-ever College Football Playoff in program history.

The Gamecocks will face LSU this season in a rematch of last year's defeat on Saturday, October 11th, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A kickoff time and TV Network for this matchup are expected to be announced at a later date.

