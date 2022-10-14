Midseason Goals For South Carolina

Head coach Shane Beamer should be thrilled with the current state of South Carolina football. They are ahead of schedule in their rebuild and are looking to close strong this season.

While they are far from becoming national contenders, South Carolina still competes for SEC bragging rights. They sit at (4-2) and have an exciting slate of games.

October 22: vs. Texas A&M (4-4)

October 29: vs. Missouri (2-4)

November 5: @ Vanderbilt (3-3)

November 12: @ Florida (4-2)

November 19: vs. No. 8 Tennessee (5-0)

November 26: @ No. 5 Clemson (6-0)

These six games are critical for public perception. Beamer and company could gain steam on the recruiting trail with a big finish, so we analyzed the three biggest goals for the Gamecocks.

Beat Clemson

This goal should be obvious. South Carolina hasn't beaten the Tigers in seven years, and a win would soil an otherwise impressive Clemson season. Head coach Dabo Swinney has found a winning formula with quarterback DJ Uiagelelei, which has them at the forefront of college football.

If South Carolina beat Clemson, it would undoubtedly be the program's biggest win of the past decade. The only other win that would be comparable would be their 2017 win over Georgia.

Beamer has been checking things off his bucket list since arriving at South Carolina, and one of his biggest aspirations is knocking off the orange and white. It seems like a long shot, but who knows where things will stand by the end of November.

Build An Infrastructure For Spencer Rattler

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has dealt with his fair share of low moments since graduating high school. Rattler transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma after getting benched for freshman phenom Caleb Williams.

He is an uber-talented player with NFL traits. However, Rattler often gets in his own way. He needs a sound support system, rich with coaches that scheme around his deficiencies.

South Carolina's coaching staff has been working hard to ensure Rattler looks good. He's improving daily and has limited his turnovers in the past few games. If Rattler continues an upwards trajectory, it will elevate this staff's reputation.

Get Hot On Recruiting Trail

Beamer continues to impress on the field; you'd imagine that will eventually translate into significant recruiting success. He's already managed to find several gems that have made an impact.

They've hosted several elite prospects and have positioned themselves well coming down the stretch of the next several cycles. A strong close could cement the deal with some of America's best and propel Gamecock football forwards for years to come.

A disappointing back half doesn't mean they can't close. South Carolina was a .500-team last year that had one of the best-recruiting groups in the SEC; the bottom line is that they must close out.

