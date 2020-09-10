SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

As Renovations To Williams-Brice Stadium Continue, Will Muschamp Already Impressed

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks have already had two opportunities to hit the field at the newly renovated Williams-Brice Stadium and head coach Will Muschamp is a fan of the upgrades already. 

“I was able to walk through the Spurs Up 2001 club and I want to compliment a Contract Construction, Coach Tanner, our administration in the job they’ve done,” he said. “It's a first class facility. I went in the Cockaboose Club down with the old weight room is, it's gonna be a great venue for our fan base to continue to enjoy the best game-day atmosphere in the country." 

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said that Muschamp actually had a say in some of the modifications. 

Thursday the crown jewel of the Springs Brooks Plaza outside Williams-Brice Stadium arrived as the much-anticipated Gamecock sculpture was delivered. No athletics department funds were used for the project as the one million-dollar bronze sculpture was privately funded and was made possible through the generosity of alumni donors, David ('84) and Lynette Seaton, and Bill Horton ('73) and his wife, Mary Major ('75).

"We needed something iconic," said David Seaton, who is retired after serving as the Chairman and CEO of the Fluor Corporation and currently lives in Dallas. "I had a smaller one done by an artist in New Mexico and it's inside Colonial Life Arena. I figured we needed something at Williams-Brice, and we needed something iconic. I think it's going to outdo my expectations. I've seen the progress pictures, and every time I saw them, I got excited. It's incredible."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dawn Staley To Be In Netflix Documentary

https://twitter.com/TheSpringHillCo/status/1304051939932598273?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp Gives COVID-19 Update On Radio Show

https://twitter.com/DCPandC/status/1304195751887736832?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Gearing Up For Physical Third Scrimmage

Muschamp noted that Saturday's scrimmage will not be like the previous two and will include some live tackling periods.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Privately Funded Gamecock Sculpture Ready for Williams-Brice Stadium

The Springs Brooks Plaza outside Williams-Brice Stadium will have a new centerpiece with the delivery of the much-anticipated Gamecock sculpture on Thursday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

SI's Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Hub

https://twitter.com/SI_Fantasy/status/1303687660360343553?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Focus In On Situational Football During Wednesday's Practice

The Gamecocks spent much of Wednesday's practice focusing on specific game situations.

University of South Carolina Athletics

SEC Announces 2020 Women's Soccer Schedule

The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2020 fall women's soccer schedule, which includes four matches at South Carolina's Stone Stadium this season

University of South Carolina Athletics

Aces With The A'ja Wilson MVP Campaign Push

https://twitter.com/Kelseyplum10/status/1303563008774295553?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Work On Correcting Scrimmage Errors During Tuesday's Practice

The South Carolina football team was back on the practice fields Tuesday morning as they began week four of the preseason camp.

University of South Carolina Athletics

SI All-American's Top 25 Recruiting Classes Revealed

https://twitter.com/MarkWogenrich/status/1303365089874120705?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell