As Renovations To Williams-Brice Stadium Continue, Will Muschamp Already Impressed

The South Carolina Gamecocks have already had two opportunities to hit the field at the newly renovated Williams-Brice Stadium and head coach Will Muschamp is a fan of the upgrades already.

“I was able to walk through the Spurs Up 2001 club and I want to compliment a Contract Construction, Coach Tanner, our administration in the job they’ve done,” he said. “It's a first class facility. I went in the Cockaboose Club down with the old weight room is, it's gonna be a great venue for our fan base to continue to enjoy the best game-day atmosphere in the country."

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said that Muschamp actually had a say in some of the modifications.

Thursday the crown jewel of the Springs Brooks Plaza outside Williams-Brice Stadium arrived as the much-anticipated Gamecock sculpture was delivered. No athletics department funds were used for the project as the one million-dollar bronze sculpture was privately funded and was made possible through the generosity of alumni donors, David ('84) and Lynette Seaton, and Bill Horton ('73) and his wife, Mary Major ('75).

"We needed something iconic," said David Seaton, who is retired after serving as the Chairman and CEO of the Fluor Corporation and currently lives in Dallas. "I had a smaller one done by an artist in New Mexico and it's inside Colonial Life Arena. I figured we needed something at Williams-Brice, and we needed something iconic. I think it's going to outdo my expectations. I've seen the progress pictures, and every time I saw them, I got excited. It's incredible."